Jessa Duggar Gives Birth on the Family Couch in Dramatic Video Before Being Rushed to Hospital

Image zoom Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Ivy Jane Seewald

Baby Ivy Jane‘s birth didn’t go quite as planned.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child in May, but bringing their daughter into the world involved some last minute changes.

“Our birth plan through this whole pregnancy was that we would deliver at a birthing suite at the hospital with a midwife there,” Jessa, 26, said in a video released by TLC on Wednesday. “However, the morning that my water broke was the morning that my midwife had left town for a week.”

Jessa’s water broke on the morning of May 26, about 10 days before her due date.

“I was not expecting to go early,” the Counting On star said, adding that if anything, she expected to deliver late. “We thought we had two weeks left.”

The couple’s backup plan was to call a different midwife and deliver little Ivy at home instead — which is exactly what Jessa did, right on the family couch! The midwives placed what looked like a puppy pee pad on the couch to protect it.

But before the delivery, Jessa had to get her contractions going, which she tried to spur on with a castor oil smoothie and walking up and down stairs.

Image zoom Ivy Jane Seewald Jessa Seewald/Instagram

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Opens Up About Newborn Daughter Ivy Jane’s Birth, Reveals Inspiration Behind Her Name

Jessa explained that “moving around” and “being active” helped her with contractions in the past. She and Ben, 24, also share sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 2.

After giving birth, Jessa was taken to the hospital because she hadn’t stopped bleeding. There, she was given some medication and was doing well eventually.

Once she was settled at the hospital, Jessa and Ben introduced new big brothers Spurgeon and Henry to their new little sister, and other family members arrived to meet Ivy.

RELATED VIDEO: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Visit A Birthing Center

Ben revealed the inspiration behind Ivy’s name, saying that a historical figure played into their decision.

“Ivy Jane, we just liked those two names. Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around and we actually had a name picked out before she was born,” he said in another video. “We liked the way those names flowed together.”

Image zoom Ivy Jane Seewald Jana Duggar/Instagram

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable New Photos of Newborn Daughter Ivy Jane: ‘We Are Over the Moon’

“And with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was Queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She was a very inspirational character to us,” the father of three added.

Jessa said that she loves having another girl in the house, adding, “Bows, pink, ruffles, lace. Those are some of the things that are just really exciting about having a girl.”