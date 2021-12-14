Jessa Duggar has spoken out in support of Jana after news broke that she received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor in September

Jessa Duggar Says a Child 'Slipped Out' While Sister Jana Was Babysitting: 'an Innocent Mistake'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is defending older sister Jana Duggar amid the news that she was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor earlier this year.

On her Instagram story Monday night, Jessa, 29, said a child "slipped out" while Jana, 31, was babysitting, but noted that the situation "ended safely."

"Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line — it was an innocent mistake," Jessa wrote. "She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."

Jana received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, per a court document obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the charge. The document did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the charge.

"The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances and it makes me so mad," she continued, appearing to reference brother Josh Duggar's recent conviction.

"She's without question one of the most amazing woman I know and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives," Jessa concluded.

Jana is scheduled to appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 10.

Jana's cousin Amy Duggar King came to her defense on her Instagram Story on Saturday, writing, "I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional."

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out," she added. "Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

Amy, 34, also said in her message that "the child was ok and found."

The news of Jana's child endangerment charge came just one day after brother Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material following an eight-day trial in Arkansas.

The former reality star, who previously admitted to multiple incidents of molesting minors when he was a teenager, faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement hours after Josh's guilty verdict was announced.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]," they wrote.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."