Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Share Sweet Photos of Daughter Fern as She Turns 5 Months Old

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's daughter Fern has turned 5 months old.

The Counting On alum, 29, marked her child's milestone on her Instagram page Thursday, sharing some sweet photos of Fern with her dad, Ben Seewald.

"Fern is 5 months old now!" Jessa captioned the photos.

In addition to Fern, Jessa and Ben, 26, share 2½-year-old daughter Ivy as well as sons Spurgeon, 6, and Henry, 4. The dad of four also posted some pictures of his kids on Thursday, showing them all lying in a bed together in pajamas.

"My favorite little people!" he wrote alongside the images.

The day prior, Jessa posted a "Christmas vlog" documenting their early holiday celebration before they'll be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their extended families.

In the clip, Jessa, Ben and their kids open gifts before attending a holiday light show and finishing the evening with some hot chocolate.

The couple welcomed Fern, their newest addition, in July, months after Jessa announced in February that she was expecting again following a pregnancy loss.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," she and Ben said in a joint statement. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!"

"The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer," the couple added.

Jessa has been documenting Fern's growth since her arrival and marking her monthly birthdays. For three months, Jessa shared several photos on Instagram of the infant wearing a pink dress and headband with a white bow, smiling from ear to ear.

"She is such a jolly baby!" Jessa captioned her post. "I have a hard time seeing my kids' similarities because they all look so different to me — however, people are constantly telling me that Fern looks a lot like Ivy. What do you think? #3monthsold."

