Jessa Duggar Celebrates Daughter Fern Turning 3 Months Old with New Photos: 'Such a Jolly Baby'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's little one is getting bigger by the day.

The Counting On alum, 28, recently celebrated daughter Fern turning 3 months old, sharing several photos on Instagram of the infant wearing a pink dress and headband with a white bow, smiling from ear to ear.

"She is such a jolly baby!" Jessa captioned her post.

"I have a hard time seeing my kids' similarities because they all look so different to me — however, people are constantly telling me that Fern looks a lot like Ivy," she continued. "What do you think? #3monthsold."

Jessa also shares daughter Ivy, 2, as well as sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, with husband Ben Seewald. The couple welcomed their newest addition in July.

Jessa announced in February that she was expecting again after suffering a pregnancy loss.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," she and Ben said in a joint statement. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!"

"The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer," the pair added.

The proud mom has shared several photos of baby Fern since her arrival. She posted a photo of the little one bonding with her brother Henry in August, gushing that her youngest child "has a fan club" and that "her siblings adore her."

The former TLC star also recently posted photos of Fern and Ivy in matching dresses.

