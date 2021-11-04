Jessa Duggar Celebrates Taking All 4 Kids to the Store After Welcoming 3-Month-Old Daughter Fern

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughters Ivy, 2, and 3-month-old Fern with husband Ben Seewald

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is reveling in her latest mom achievement.

The Counting On alum, 28, posted a photo on Wednesday of her sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughters Ivy, 2, and 3-month-old Fern with a shopping cart at a grocery store. In the post's caption, Jessa expressed her excitement for being able to take all kids to the store on her own.

"That feeling you get when you have a new baby, and you finally work up the courage to forgo grocery delivery for once and take the whole gang to the store ON YOUR OWN for the first time," the mom of four captioned the post.

"And by some miracle, you make it through the whole shopping list and back to the car with everybody and everything," she continued. "And you know in the back of your mind that millions of other people do this all the time, but somehow you feel 👊🏼🦸🏻‍♀️ for just a minute. 😂 IYKYK."

Jessa shares her four children with her husband Ben Seewald.

The couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed Fern in July, months after they announced in February that Jessa was expecting after suffering a pregnancy loss last year.