Jessa Duggar Celebrates Seven-Year Wedding Anniversary with 'Favorite Person' Ben Seewald 

The former Counting On star wed Ben Seewald in 2014 and they have four kids together

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is celebrating her seven-year wedding anniversary.

The Counting On alum, 28 posted a sweet tribute to her husband Ben Seewald on Instagram Monday to commemorate the special day.

"Anniversary date with my most favorite person in the whole wide world! Happy 7 years, Love! @ben_seewald," she captioned the series of photos.

The pictures showed Jessa and Ben, 26, at Onyx Coffee with their youngest child, Fern. In her Instagram story, Jessa said the pair were getting some early Christmas shopping done at the coffee shop.

The couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed daughter Fern in July. They have three other children, Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy. Fern is Jessa's parents Jill and Jim Bob Duggar's 21st grandchild.

In Counting On's last episode of season 11, Jessa, Ben and their kids were stuck at home due of the COVID-19 pandemic. But during that time, the couple captured some of daughter Ivy's first steps and were able to share the moment other Duggar family members through their home window.

The couple also shared some hardships during season 11. "Jessa and I, we've had difficult moments and difficult seasons where we've had had to really lean in a really special way on our faith in God," Ben shared on the series. "Whether it's just the stress of life and parenting and raising kids. Sometimes you feel like you want to pull your hair out."