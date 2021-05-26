Jessa Duggar Celebrates Daughter Ivy's 2nd Birthday: 'So Much Personality in This Tiny Human!'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald share daughter Ivy, in addition to sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and one on the way

The toddler turned 2 on Wednesday and the Counting On star marked the occasion with an adorable video of Ivy insisting she's "a grownup."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ivy Jane: 'I'm two and five and a grownup,'" Jessa captioned the clip. "Haha! 😂 So much personality in this tiny human! Happy birthday, sweet girl! #2yearsold."

After Jessa, 28, and husband Ben Seewald first welcomed Ivy in 2019, the two parents reflected on the moment they first saw her.

"Seeing her for the first time, I definitely shed some tears," Jessa said in a TLC video at the time. "Very emotional moment. I always cry when a baby's born."

As for dad Ben, "holding little Ivy for the first time, it was a really special moment for me. I was kind of taking it all in," he said. "I don't know how to describe what I was feeling at that moment. The other day, the thought occurred to me: Wow, I could be walking her down the aisle someday."

Jessa and Ben, 26, also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4. In February, they announced that they are expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" continued Jessa and Ben. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family

Jessa's family, who rose to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, has recently been in the spotlight after her older brother Josh Duggar was charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. (He pled not guilty and has been released pending his July 6 trial.)

Following the news of his arrest, Jessa and Ben both posted the same statement on their respective Instagram Stories.