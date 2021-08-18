Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's daughter Fern has hit a new milestone!

The newborn turned 1 month old on Wednesday, and her proud mom marked the occasion by sharing a sweet video of her with dad Ben Seewald. In the clip, Fern smiles up at Ben, 26, as he rocks her and talks to her.

"Fern turned 1 month old today, and over the past week, we've seen those adorable social skills blossoming!" Jessa, 28, captioned the post. "She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It's the sweetest thing!"

The couple — who also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 — welcomed Fern on July 18 and announced her arrival the following day in part one of a video series documenting the birth story. The next day, they revealed baby Fern's name and sex in a follow-up video.

Earlier this month, Jessa celebrated Fern reaching two weeks with another sweet Instagram post. "Baby Fern is 2 weeks old!" she wrote alongside a photo, while sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented below, "Aww!! Can't wait to meet her!"

Jessa and Ben first announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," they said in a statement at the time.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" they continued. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The news of Fern's birth came less than a month after TLC's announcement that the Duggar family's reality series, Counting On, had been canceled. In a statement, the network noted that they felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."