Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Fern as She Turns 2 Weeks Old

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is showing off her new bundle of joy.

The Counting On alum, 28, posted a photo of her newborn daughter Fern Elliana on Instagram Tuesday, noting in the caption that the baby is officially two weeks old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Baby Fern is 2 weeks old!" she wrote, while sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented below, "Aww!! Can't wait to meet her!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of Fern's arrival, though, Jessa admitted that she and Ben, 26, were still struggling with deciding on the name.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," she said in the first video. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really — none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

"[We] think we have a first name, we're struggling with the middle name, we have about five or six different options, so we'll see," she added. "The first two kids were five days old before we settled on a name, which was a long time."

The couple first announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," they said in a statement at the time.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" they continued. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The news of Fern's birth came less than a month after TLC's announcement that the family's reality series, Counting On, had been canceled. In their statement, the network noted that they felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."