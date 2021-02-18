Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Expecting Fourth Child Following Pregnancy Loss: 'We're Overjoyed'

The Counting On stars also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughter Ivy, who will turn 2 in May

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is pregnant with her "rainbow baby."

The Counting On star and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced Thursday that they are expecting their fourth child together after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" continued Jessa and Ben, who also share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughter Ivy, who will turn 2 in May. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

In an Instagram post of a sonogram, Jessa, 28, called the baby on the way her "rainbow baby."

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby" she wrote.

In a video on the TLC blog, Jessa said she's "feeling great" after struggling during her first trimester.

"We're expecting baby number four," Ben began in the clip, as Jessa said, "I'm feeling great. Glad to be out of the first trimester — I was pretty sick — but feeling good now."

"In some ways, this being the fourth baby, I think we do feel a little more prepared," she continued. "At least we know what to expect but in other ways I feel like we never feel ready for the next transition in life."

She went on to share their children's reaction to the exciting news, noting that while big brothers Spurgeon and Henry are excited for their new sibling, Ivy isn't old enough to understand what's happening.

"Spurgeon and Henry are very excited," Jessa said. "They understand — we have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at. They get to see updates of the baby's progress and growth."

"Ivy, I don't think she quite understands," she added of her toddler. "We talked about, 'We're going to have a baby.' And she says, 'Baby?' I don't think she quite gets it. I think it's going to be a shock whenever baby comes."