Jessa Duggar 'Angry' at Speculation She Didn't Attend Sister Jill's Baby Shower: 'Simply Not True'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald wrote on social media that she's ready "stop the nonsense" assumptions about strife in her family

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is not happy with chatter about tension with older sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

Ahead of the arrival of Jill's third child, cousin Amy (Duggar) King hosted a "Grow Baby Grow!"-themed baby shower for Jill, 31, last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill," Amy, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from the party. "You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!"

Amy's post included a glimpse at the food, decorations and guests. Fans were quick to notice that several Duggar family members — including Jessa, 29 — were not featured in the post. But Jessa shut down the speculation by commenting on Amy's post, "It was so fun celebrating this new life! 🤍🤍"

Amy responded, "Loved seeing you!"

Not satisfied, one commenter asked Amy if there was "any reason" she neglected to include a photo of Jessa, insinuating that it was intentional "so it wouldn't look as if they did not come."

But Jessa shot back, "Please let's not assume there's a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do."

The person pressed further, asking Jessa about the "motive" behind it all, but Amy responded on her behalf: "We had a beautiful turn out and enjoyed just being in the moment."

"I'm sure there's more pictures somewhere but I was writing down all the gift info and hosting so this is all I took," she added. "There wasn't any drama and Jill was glowing!"

Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower Credit: TLC

Jessa then left a lengthy response, defending herself after a different user said they "couldn't believe that none of [Jill's] siblings were there" for the gathering.

"These rumors make me angry, and I'm here to put a stop to it. The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true," she began. "I was there at the shower but pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip. Summertime is busy and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules. Anyone with more than one adult kid should know that."

Jessa reiterated that the Duggar bunch does "love" Jill and she "knows that." She additionally pointed out that baby showers are "not the only time family members get together and hang out."

"We spend plenty of time together even if there aren't photos circulating on the internet to prove it," she said. "Pics are great, but sometimes you're caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone [sic] company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op."

Jessa concluded, "Quit spreading hate. She has family support — stop the nonsense."

Jessa SeewaldJessa Seewald Credit: Jessa Seewald/Instagram

In February, Jessa's sister Jill announced that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Derick Dillard. The couple also shares sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

Jill, who is expecting baby No. 3 some time this month, appeared to enjoy her June baby shower. Sharing photos from the gathering on Facebook, she wrote: "I feel so loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family (+ several who couldn't attend the party in person) who showered us this weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Preparations for a new member of the family have come at a bittersweet time for the Duggars — a little more than a month before the shower, Jessa and Jill's older brother Josh Duggar, 34, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction. (Josh continues to proclaim his innocence, and his legal team plans an appeal.)