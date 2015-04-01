Jessa and Ben Seewald Celebrate Their Fifth 'Monthiversary' (PHOTO)

The day after their Duggar-sized wedding extravaganza aired on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Jessa and Ben Seewald celebrated their fifth “monthiversary.”

Jessa, 22, shared an Instagram snap of herself with her husband, 19, on a plane. The two aren’t jetting off on a romantic getaway, however – it’s an old photo. As her rep tells PEOPLE, Jessa just thought that Ben “looked super cute there!”

“Happy 5 ‘monthiversary’ to this handsome husband of mine!” Jessa captioned the photo. “Every day with you is the best day of my life!” she wrote, followed by the world’s supply of heart-eyed emojis.

Like the rest of the Duggar family, Jessa and Ben have been very open about sharing their love for each other. Married on Nov. 1, they sealed their first "monthiversary" with a kiss.

“You are the love of my life,” Ben told Jessa in his wedding vows, as seen on Tuesday’s 19 Kids. “You’re my best friend, and I’ve learned so much through your love for me, and today is a beautiful day because I have the privilege of committing my life and all that I am. From the depth of my being I will seek to be open and honest with you. I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures and our life together.”

“We looked back and thought that it was perfect,” Jessa said of her wedding. “It couldn’t have gone better. It was everything we wished it would be, and we’re happily married.”

