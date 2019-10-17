Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites with Baby Daughter for First Time Since Arrest

c

Image zoom Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-MagroA spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he had requested a visit. Ariana Skye has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement after the arrest.

On Saturday, Ortiz-Magro shared old footage of himself and Ariana at a Disney amusement park together shot over the summer.