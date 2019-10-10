Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Are Not Still Together After Domestic Dispute

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are taking some time apart following the Jersey Shore star’s arrest in connection with domestic violence.

A source tells PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and Harley are not together anymore. Ortiz-Magro was arrested last week on a kidnapping charge following an alleged altercation between him and Harley, and he was ordered to stay 100 yards away her. The emergency protective order is in place until Friday.

Just hours before his arrest, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared to be on good terms. The two posed for photos together at the reality star’s launch party for his line of CBD products in Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, the couple was also spotted walking around hand-in-hand.

Currently, their 17-month-old daughter Ariana Skye is in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, the protective order does not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing Ariana, but law enforcement must be present if he requests a visit.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” the reality star’s lawyer said in a statement last weekend.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to the outlet, neither Harley nor the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail on Friday, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.