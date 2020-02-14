Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Baby Ariana the 'Love of My Life' on Valentine’s Day

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s valentine is his baby daughter.

On Friday, the Jersey Shore star, 34, posted an adorable photo of 10-month-old Ariana Sky on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life!!” he wrote on a photo of his baby girl smiling at the camera, her hair sweetly mussed-up.

Ortiz-Magro has a volatile relationship history with Ariana’s mother, Jenn Harley; they’ve each accused the other of abuse and infidelity, which they have both denied.

In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with Harley, 32. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.” The kidnapping charge was then dropped, but he was charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he requested a visit. He reunited with the toddler for the first time two weeks after the incident.

Last month, Ortiz-Magro was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he says Harley attacked him.

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE in January that the reality star was “viciously” assaulted by Harley while he was sleeping.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the statement continued. “Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.

When reached by PEOPLE for comment, Harley’s attorney Lisa Bloom said: “Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jenn Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him. We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace.”