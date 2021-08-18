"There are definitely stages of progression with her drunkenness — you meet different personalities," Ronnie says in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sneak peek

Jersey Shore's JWoww on Handling Snooki's Drunken Alter Ego, Dren: 'Never Look Her in the Eyes'

Party's here! And it's like she never left.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has a grand old time while celebrating her bestie Jenni "JWoww" Farley's 36th birthday with the rest of the cast. And as the evening wears on, the roomies begin to brace themselves for Nicole's impending transformation into "Dren," her drunken alter ago.

After they sing "Happy Birthday" and Jenni blows out the candles on her cake, she gives a special shout-out to Deena Cortese, who organized the party. "I love you all, thank you so much for making my day extra-special. Especially you, Deena," she says.

"Deena killed it," chimes in Nicole, 33.

"Hey, excuse me over here — I did the freaking tequila thing," interjects Angelina Pivarnick.

"Angelina, you weren't even involved," Nicole scoffs.

"Yes, I was!" says Angelina, 35. "Nicole, you just got here — relax."

In a confessional, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro breaks down the "stages of progression" of Nicole's drunkenness. "You meet different personalities," he explains. "It's Nicole, and then you get Snooki, Snickers, Snookers, Snackers. It goes from Nicole being fun — flip — to Nicole being Dren. It's literally the difference of a couple sips."

Adds Jenni, "I have very few tips on how to survive a Dren encounter, but they do work very well. One: Never look Dren in the eyes. Two, if you see Dren coming and approaching, walk away. Because Dren will encroach, and she will get in your space, and she will not let you go."