Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Settles FDNY Sexual Harassment Suit for $350K

The reality star claimed that an FDNY supervisor and another boss made unwanted physical and verbal advances, despite her request for them to stop

Angelina Pivarnick has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against the New York City Fire Department just over a year after filing.

On Friday, the NY Daily News reported that New York City agreed to pay a $350,000 settlement to the 34-year-old Jersey Shore star, originating from her time working as an EMT for the FDNY.

Pivarnick — who was one of the original cast members of the hit MTV reality show — served as an EMT from 2016 to 2018, working at the FDNY’s Rossville Station on Staten Island.

In a statement given to PEOPLE via her attorney, Pivarnick said, "I said when the case was filed that it had nothing to do with television or entertainment and that remains true. Sexual harassment is serious and has devastating consequences for so many women. It has for #MeToo."

She added, "Although I experienced horrendous treatment at EMS, I’m pleased with the resolution of my case and I look forward to using my voice to speak about the need to protect all women from sexual harassment."

Pivarnick's attorneys Kevin Mintzer and David Harrison said, "Throughout this process, Angelina has been brave, dignified, and determined to see that justice was done. The settlement reflects the serious abuse that Angelina experienced while working for EMS."

"The City should redouble its efforts to protect the women in its workforce from sexual harassment," their statement continued. "Particularly those women who work in traditionally male-dominated fields."

Per the NY Daily News, Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman with the city's law department, said in a statement, "The FDNY takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s claim was fully investigated, and the appropriate corrective action was taken. This settlement was in the best interests of the city."

In the complaint filed in September 2019 and obtained by Page Six, Pivarnick claimed that she was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment by two of her supervisors between 2017 and 2018.

The reality star alleged that one supervisor pestered her for sex, made inappropriate comments about her appearance and groped her, while another would often harass her about how many men she had slept with during her time on Jersey Shore, according to Page Six.

Pivarnick said that she filed Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaints against both of her bosses, which were reportedly deemed “credible” by the FDNY’s EEO Office.