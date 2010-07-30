Jersey Shore's Angelina: My Family Worried I'd 'Look Like an Idiot'

When she decided to join the cast of Jersey Shore last year, Angelina Pivarnick didn’t exactly get a ringing endorsement from her family.

“To be honest, nobody was into it. They were like, ‘You’re gonna look like an idiot,’ ” says Pivarnick, who returned for the hit MTV show s second season in Miami after quitting last season to go home to her ex-boyfriend, a decision she now says she “regrets.

But in the end, her Staten Island-based clan came around.

“I’m very proud of her, that she is aggressive enough to get out there and do things like this,” says her mother Annmarie. “You know, she’s very outgoing – she was in Miss Hawaiian Tropic in Manhattan, the bikini show – and I’m very proud of her for that.”

While Pivarnick clashes with her Jersey Shore castmates – and won t be returning for the show’s third season – she says she’s much happier at home in Staten Island. “Sometimes it gets annoying because everybody knows each other here and everybody’s in each other’s business here because it’s a small island but,” she says, “I’ve grown up with everybody here for forever and I just feel like this is my home, so I love it.” –Charlotte Triggs and Maria Qualtere