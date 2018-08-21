When the 2018 Video Music Awards aired Monday night, a famous member of the MTV family was notably missing — and for the sweetest reason.

While Jersey Shore‘s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were hosting the pre-show, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was at home with his 4-month-old baby girl.

“Everyone keeps asking where I’ve been, Why wasn’t I at the #VMA’s or other #JSFV events with my lovely cast mates. I’ve chosen to take some time off to be a father to my beautiful daughter,” he captioned a photo of his daughter, Ariana Sky, on Tuesday.

“I’ve got to experience everything in my life thankfully because of #JS & #MyFans. There’s nothing that can replace the feeling of being a father,” he said.

After thanking fans for their love and support, he also set the record straight for those who are questioning if his time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has come to an end.

“No I have not quit #jS. I am just choosing to take time so I can watch my daughter grow and be apart of a life not just in her life and be an amazing father,” he explained. “I rather be there for her in person than have to watch her grow through Text messages & IG posts.”

He concluded, “I can give her everything in the world but if I can’t give her a relationship or a bond than all of this is for nothing at the end of the day.”

Since welcoming his daughter with Jen Harley, Ortiz-Magro, 32, has frequently shared photos of the little one to social media.

The couple has been off and on since welcoming Ariana on April 3 — while also making headlines for their explosive altercations.

WATCH: Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Welcomes a Daughter

Most recently, Harley, 31, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on June 24 in Las Vegas after an incident in which it was alleged that she briefly dragged her ex with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

Since the incident, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been spending time as a family as they attempt to work through their issues.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley squeezed in a little vacation time with their daughter in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Harley shared a photograph of the pair posing together in their beach attire. Despite the pair’s volatile history, the reality star draped his arm around Harley’s shoulder in the image.

Ahead of their trip together, Harley shared a slideshow of photographs from the week she spent in New Jersey with the Jersey Shore star and their daughter while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The images included two sweet selfies of her and Ortiz-Magro.

“#squadgoals #bestfriends #4thofjulyweekend #jerseyshore #arianasky,” she captioned the post, which has since been deleted.