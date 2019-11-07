Jersey Shore: Watch Snooki, JWoww, Deena and Angelina Drunkenly Storm D.C. to 'Free Sitch'

What do you get when you bring the Jersey Shore to Washington, D.C.? A whole bunch of confused tourists.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick storm the streets of the U.S. capital in the hopes of finding someone who can help get Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino out of prison.

The only problem? They’ve been drinking and are pretty much clueless when it comes to their whereabouts.

“I have no idea what the address is to the freaking White House,” Angelina says as the ladies, wearing matching “Free Sitch” t-shirts, drunkenly march around asking for directions.

At one point, they arrive at what they think is the White House and start loudly chanting. (It’s the Treasury.) Finally, they locate the actual White House, but — womp, womp — realize you can’t quite stroll up to the front door.

“This is a disaster,” Nicole admits. “I mean, I love Mike, but we’re so drunk. We’re not going to do any good at this point.”

Mike, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Mike, who eventually pled guilty to one count of tax evasion, was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. He reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Jan. 15 and was released on Sep. 12.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” he and his wife Lauren said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finale airs Thursday with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the 10 Fist Pumping Years anniversary special at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.