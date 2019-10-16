Jersey Shore's Vinny Weighs in After JWoww's Boyfriend Gets Handsy with Angelina: 'That Was Weird'

The drama between Jenni “JWoww” Farley, her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and her costar Angelina Pivarnick is only just beginning.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina and Vinny Guadagnino unpack what went down the night before, starting with a fight between Angelina and Zack at dinner — followed by an eyebrow-raising moment when he got a little too close for comfort with her at the club later in the evening.

“Last night was crazy,” Angelina says.

“The weirdest thing is I saw you guys dancing at Drai’s and he grabbed you,” says Vinny. “What the f— was that?”

“You saw it! Thank God,” Angelina exclaims. “I wasn’t dreaming.”

“Jenni was right here, you were next to him and he grabbed you and was touching your a–,” Vinny says. “That was weird.”

“Oh, his hand was all over that s—,” Angelina says. “I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid. In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal.”

“That whole situation was weird,” Vinny acknowledges. “I mean, I wouldn’t do that.”

In an interview with producers later, Angelina says she’s glad that Vinny witnessed the uncomfortable interaction between her and Zack.

“I’m actually happy that somebody did see it other than just myself,” she says. “Thank God, because at this point I don’t trust anything about this guy.”

“Even though I don’t like Angelina, I actually agree with her right now — that that was kind of shady situation,” Vinny admits. “I know that Jenni is looking through Zack-colored lenses right now, but if she finds out about this whole thing, she’s going to flip out.”

And flip out she did. After last week’s episode aired, Jenni called out both Angelina and Zack for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My hearts hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value,” she added. “Don’t ever lower your standards.”

She ended the relationship a day later, according to multiple reports. (Her rep has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Though Zack has since apologized for his actions on Instagram, the drama is nowhere near over. In the explosive midseason trailer, Jenni and Angelina feud over Zack, with Jenni claiming Angelina was the one who acted inappropriately.

“She f—ing kissed him!” she yells at one point before a full-blown fight breaks out during a group dinner.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.