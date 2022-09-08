'Jersey Shore' 's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on 'DWTS' : 'Rip It Off'

"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat," Guadagnino teased of what's to come in his performances on DWTS

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 8, 2022 09:24 PM
Inside Vinny Guadagnino's Prep to Look 'Good in a Thong' for 3rd Run as Chippendales Stripper
Photo: Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino is hoping his Chippendales moves will earn him 10s all around!

The Jersey Shore star spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters on Thursday about his involvement with season 31 of Dancing With The Stars and whether he thinks his experience as a Chippendales performer will help him on the dance floor.

As fans may recall, Guadagnino appeared in the Chippendales show in Las Vegas in 2019 as part of a month-long residency that featured him taking on the guest host role.

"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat. But just being on stage, being in front of a crowd, dancing, learning some choreography definitely helps," Guadagnino, 34, admitted. "But this is completely different. This is ballroom style. Something I've never done before."

Guadignino's new partner Koko Iwasaki then teased, "We''ll try to incorporate a little peekaboo here and there at some point."

"We got to let it build a little bit. And then, we'll rip it off," Guadagnino joked. "We're going to bring the shower in from Chippendales, and that's it."

Vinny Guadagnino hosts Chippendales and celebrates the show's 20th Anniversary at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on March 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty

While Guadagnino is thrilled to be part of the cast, he revealed that his Jersey Shore costars are equally as excited, sharing with reporters that "the group chat is crazy lit right now."

"They're literally like, 'What's your first dance?' They're posting all the press articles, and I'm not even posting it. They're the ones doing it. They're so excited," he noted.

"They're giving me tips and advice. And it's just something that you announce that everybody loves," he continued. "No one hates on it. And they did it already. So now, it's my turn to do it."

On what advice he would ask costar and former DWTS competitor Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Guadagnino admitted, "We're not professional dancers. So, just how did she just conquer that moment?"

"You can learn the steps. You know what I'm saying? But how do you add that personality? How do you add that flare?" he asked. "She knows how to do that because, again, we're not real professional dancers. So, we have to work with what we got, with our personality."

As for whether or not his appearance on the show might launch his career in other entertainment fields, the TV personality said, "I've been trying to figure out what my career is for the last 15 years. Luckily, it's still going."

"I'm a reality star one day, a host the next day, a stripper the next day, a dancer the next day. So, here we are," he joked. "We'll see what happens next. I don't even think about it anymore. I'm just happy to be employed."

DWTS announced this season's official cast on Good Morning America Thursday. The full lineup includes Joseph Baena, Selma Blair, Wayne Brady, Sam Champion, Jessie James Decker, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Teresa Giudice, Jason Lewis, Cheryl Ladd, Shangela, Jordin Sparks, Gabby Windey, Charli D'Amelio, and Heidi D'Amelio.

As he prepares to make his debut on the upcoming season, Guadagnino said "I'm actually happy it's happening now" instead of competing on the series at the height of Jersey Shore in 2009-2012.

"When I first got on TV, when I was 21 years old, I was young. I was kind of figuring myself out. Then, we came back with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And this is the new Vinny," he shared.

"I'm 34 now. I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel good. I'm mentally there. And I'm ready to do this competition right now more than I would [have been,]" he added. "I could have done it back then, but I'm ready for it right now."

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

