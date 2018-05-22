Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Denies Cheating on His Girlfriend

Vinny Guadagnino is telling his side of the story.

On last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Guadagnino, 30, flirted with bottle-service girls in the club, later calling his then-girlfriend Elicea Shyann to recap his night — which, inevitably, resulted in an argument between the two. (The MTV star confirmed to PEOPLE prior to the season premiere in April that he and Shyann had since split.)

Over the weekend, Shyann slammed the reality show in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, according to Us Weekly. And on Tuesday, Wendy Williams discussed the drama on her talk show, prompting a response from Guadagnino, who dismissed allegations that he cheated as “fake news” on Twitter.

“Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh,” he quipped. “Forget the guys who have side pieces, cheat on their wives, text, and f— girls…you’re nice to [the] waitress you cheat.”

“I’m a monster,” he continued. “I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people, be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal. I gave compliments to bottle girls on TV so I’m the worst man alive!”

In response to a fan who called him out for telling the bottle-service girl she was “so hot” and getting her number, Guadagnino wrote, “I can give other girls drunk compliments and still love and be loyal to my girl. And that wasn’t my phone it was the house iTouch (we don’t have phones) so that we can all turn up again as a group. (While still remaining loyal) <– impossible right?!”

Guadagnino also responded to fans calling him out for picking up a stripper in a previous episode this season.

“Carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our new waitress friends to hang out w/ our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING?” he wrote. “We are drunk in clubs filming [a] show having fun.”

“I admit I did things that made my gf UNCOMFORTABLE,” he continued. “But throwin the word cheating around is such click bait dishonesty.”

“My girl and I had a very secure relationship,” he continued. “If she picked up a male stripper and moved him 3 feet I’d actually be impressed. Also knowin the circumstances of her filming [a] show and realizing the editing and environment, some things may make me upset but not where y’all are taking it.”

Guadagnino admitted he “went overboard a little bit” and was “being flirty and overly complimentary” because he was too drunk, but insisted he “always remained faithful and loyal.”

“We had a very easy relationship where I didn’t have to hide who I was,” he said. “Hence the phone calls.”

“I called my girl every night to take her though my night,” he continued. “Would every guy do that? Don’t be so naive to the edited parts and soundbites where you hear 2 seconds of hourlong convos and sentences literally being pieced together to make it look a way #tvmagic.”

“Aight I gotta get off Twitter,” he concluded. “It’s been fun. Thanks and respect to the people who understand the diff between crossing lines and CHEATING. Context and editing. And to the trolls and Fake News. Keep trollin. You are great people!”

Speaking to PEOPLE prior to the April 5 season premiere, Guadagnino said this season would show “a different side” of him.

“I went in there in a relationship and you’re going to see different aspects of that,” he said. “I’m not always going to be a 20-year-old kid bringing home different girls every night. So you’re going to see that — the highs and the lows. People always like us because they relate to our lives. It’s real stuff.”

That being said, Guadagnino admitted the show put some strain on the relationship.

“Being away from each other is hard,” he said. “You disappear for like, a month, off the face of the earth. So it’s hard for any relationship.”

Asked if the two were still together, the reality star said no.

“I really care about that girl, but it was long distance so it’s very hard to keep up with it,” he said. “We just decided right now is not the best time, but I really do care about her.”

As for what he’s looking for in a partner?

“It helps when you really do find someone — like, oh, wow, this is someone that could stick around,” he said. “Because you know right away. Like, no, no, no, and when someone penetrates that, you’re like, ‘Woah — who’s this?’ And I’m picky, anyway. So you know if I’m interested in someone, it means a lot.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.