Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off His 'Keto Guido' Abs During Chippendales Performance

All that GTL is paying off!

Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino showed off his Keto-made body at the opening night of his Chippendales residency in Las Vegas over the weekend. Guadagnino donned the iconic cuffs and collar as he kicked off his gig as guest host for the next five weeks at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

After walking the red carpet, the reality star flaunted his impressive six-pack abs as he took the stage to dance with the troupe. And of course, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to rip his shirt off in front of a cheering audience.

And while Guadagnino appeared to keep up with the rest of the dancers, he revealed he suffered an injury during rehearsals for the show.

Image zoom Vinny Guadagnino Denise Truscello/WireImage

Image zoom Vinny Guadagnino and the Chippendales dancers Denise Truscello/WireImage

“Now you may notice I’m walking with a little gangster lean because I actually went a little too hard keeping up with the beat last night and I sprained my ankle,” he said, as captured in a fan’s Instagram video. “But it’s okay, I’m still here to party with you guys.”

“My hands still work!” he added.

Image zoom Vinny Guadagnino Denise Truscello/WireImage

Guadagnino, 31, will perform Friday through Sunday through May 26.

“I have spent a lot of time in Vegas, I love it there,” the reality star previously told PEOPLE of landing the gig. “Now, to be cast as guest host of Chippendales — wow, let’s do this! I guess my ‘Keto Guido’ diet is working!”

Image zoom Vinny Guadagnino Denise Truscello/WireImage

Image zoom Vinny Guadagnino Denise Truscello/WireImage

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino Has Lost 50 Lbs. and Calls Himself the ‘Keto Guido’

And Guadagnino is no stranger to the show: The Jersey Shore cast filmed an episode of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot at Chippendales during a trip to Vegas last year, and his costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro guest-hosted the show for one night in 2011.

RELATED VIDEO: Everything Stars Have Said About the Keto Diet

Guadagnino joins a star-studded roster of previous guest Chippendales hosts, including Tyson Beckford, Ian Ziering, Dancing with the Stars alum Tony Dovolani and Mirrorball champ Nyle DiMarco.

Chippendales performs nightly at 8:30 p.m., with additional shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.Chippendales.com.