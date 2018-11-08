Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino Finally Loses His Cool While Trading Shots with Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny Guadagnino just snapped.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the roomies sit down for a Sunday night family dinner when — surprise, surprise — Vinny and Angelina Pivarnick start trading shots across the table. (The two — who infamously hooked up years ago — have been alternating between fighting and flirting all season.)

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“You literally want to marry me. That’s what it is,” says Angelina, 32.

“Yes, I want to marry you — you solved the code,” responds Vinny, 30. “Now can you please just never talk to me again?”

“Don’t be a jerk-off, ’cause I will f—ing come at you,” she warns. “You’re so obsessed with yourself, it’s sick.”

“No, you’re obsessed with me. Because you keep talking about me,” he points out.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Pivarnick Exclusively Shares Video Diary of Her Breast Augmentation

The tension escalates and Jenni “JWoww” Farley (unsuccessfully) tries to intervene. Finally, Vinny vows to ignore Angelina for the rest of the trip — but when she fires back with yet another dig, it pushes him over the edge.

“Get over yourself. No one gives a s— about you, Vin,” she says. “You’re on my d—. If I had a d—, you’d be on it right now.”

“Wait, wait, wait. You were literally on my d— last night,” he says, raising his voice until he’s full-blown yelling at her to stop talking to him.

“I don’t know what the f— his deal is with me,” Angelina says later. “I feel like Vinny’s self-righteous attitude definitely sets me off, and he’s not fun. I don’t even know why the f— he’s on this vacation, to be honest with you.”

“I’ve never seen Vinny get mad,” remarks Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “And he’s f—ing pissed right now.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.