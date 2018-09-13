Jersey Shore: 'Sexual Tension' Builds Between Vinny and Angelina — 8 Years After Their Hookup

Old flames die hard, if you ask Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Last week, Angelina Pivarnick came in hot to crash the Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Las Vegas, slapping roommate Vinny Guadagnino in the face within minutes of arriving. But when she tries to apologize in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Ronnie points out that there might be a specific reason she and Vinny keep butting heads: lingering “sexual tension.”

“You guys fight all the time. You have like, one more hate bang to get out,” he says, bringing up their infamous smush sesh in Miami eight years ago.

“No, I’m not f—ing DTF anymore, Vin,” scoffs Angelina. “Been there, done that with you. I honestly don’t remember your d—. I’m not being mean. I’m not saying it’s small. I’m saying I don’t remember!”

“Have you ever shopped for eggplant at the supermarket?” jokes Vinny. “See that can of spray paint?”

“What’s bigger? Your d— or a Red Bull?” asks Ronnie.

“Red Bull’s too skinny. More like Arizona Iced Tea!” Vinny responds, cracking up.

But all penis jokes aside, would Vinny actually go there — again?

“Listen, me and Angelina are cool, but I’m definitely not trying to hate-f— Angelina,” he explains. “Maybe if like, the world was on the line. Like, some Armageddon s—. If they were like, ‘Vin, your mission is to f— Angelina,’ — I would do it, for the goodness of humanity.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.