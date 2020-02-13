You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

The MTV show has launched a special website where fans can send customized e-cards to their loved ones

By Aurelie Corinthios
February 13, 2020 10:00 AM

We love a good love letter this time of year!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that in honor of Valentine’s Day, MTV has launched a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation website to fulfill all of your guido-themed romantic desires.

The website, jerseyshorevalentines.com, allows fans to customize Valentine’s Day e-cards featuring any one of their favorite cast members from the hit reality show. First, you pick who you want to send the card to: your Valentine, your mom, your kids, your meatball, your stage 5 clinger, or the person you want to smush.

Then, each category offers a selection of unique vignettes starring different cast members, so you can send something to Mom from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, or to your crush from Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, just to name a few.

MTV

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Sneak Peek

Users can also choose between different designs to share with their loved ones on Facebook, Twitter or directly in an SMS text message.

Plus, ahead of the show’s Feb. 27 midseason premiere, check out the exclusive promo above featuring longtime frenemies (and one-time lovers) Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino. In the words of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “The history between Angeliners and Vinny is legendary.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

