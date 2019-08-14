Jersey Shore's Uncle Nino Confronts Jen Harley for 'Beating Up' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Leave it to Uncle Nino to go where nowhere else dares.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Vinny Guadagnino‘s infamous uncle confronts Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s baby mama, Jen Harley, at Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding.

“Jen — Ronnie, he’s a sweetheart,” he says, cornering her at a table. “I know he adores you. He’s a good soul. A beautiful soul.”

“But [I’m] a little puzzled,” he continues. “I’ve been watching TMZ.”

Jen rolls her eyes at the reference. The couple made headlines in October, just a week before the wedding, when Ronnie posted a photo of himself with a bruised face and black eye and blamed the injuries on Jen; she fired back with screenshots of their text exchanges and claimed he was “begging” her to take him back. At the time, Harley’s legal representative told PEOPLE they “do not know when that photo [of the black eye] was taken or how the injury occurred.”

The two, who share 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have a well-documented history of alleged abuse on both sides.

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“You’re beating up on him? On my boy?” Uncle Nino demands. “What’s that all about?”

Jen brushes it off as “fake news,” but Uncle Nino won’t let it go.

“Fake news, my b—-s. You keep f—ing him up. He loves you. He f—ing loves you,” he continues. “You hear me, Jen? He’s a dynamite kid. Leave him the f— alone.”

“Oh my God. Everything was going great and now Uncle Nino has to come in and stir the pot,” says Deena Cortese, watching the confrontation unfold from across the table.

“He better be careful,” she adds. “I feel like Jen is going to come after Uncle Nino.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.