Jersey Shore: See Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wedding — and Sentencing — in New Trailer

Forget T-shirt time, it’s tuxedo time.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation takes fans inside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s Nov. 1, 2018 wedding to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce — and what looks like a wild joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

But the trailer also touches on a more serious note: Sorrentino’s prison sentencing. In October, just one month before he tied the knot, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.

“Whatever the outcome may be, we’re here for you throughout that whole process,” says Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio before joking that the judge might be “DTF: Down To Forgive.”

“I am so grateful that I’ve had these past 10 years to find friends that became family,” Sorrentino says.

The new season will also follow Jenni “JWoww” Farley as she contemplates filing for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, plus the weeks leading up to the birth of Deena Cortese‘s first child.

“You’re going through a divorce with somebody you love,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tells Farley, who clearly isn’t up for the discussion.

And it looks like Ortiz-Magro has him own relationship drama to deal with, as the trailer teases more tension between him and his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley. (The two share 14-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.)

“How much more can you take?” DelVecchio demands of his friend.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.