Jersey Shore Teases Mike Sorrentino's Release from Prison: 'The Situation Is Free, Baby'

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is back!

The first trailer for next season of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teases several developments among the roomies, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s divorce finalization and Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding. But the biggest moment by far is Mike’s release from prison after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

In one scene, cameras film Mike’s wife Lauren as she arrives at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to pick him up.

“The Situation is free, baby!” he cheers. “Life can get no better.”

“Where to?” Lauren asks.

“Back to the Jersey Shore,” Mike confirms.

Of course, that’s where the roomies were anxiously awaiting his return — and if the trailer is any indication, the reunion was as heartwarming as ever.

On Thursday’s two-hour season finale, the cast reflected on their friend’s experience, with Jenni calling it “gut-wrenching.”

“He’s still so positive, but it’s just so sad,” she said.

“I want this to be done,” Vinny Guadagnino said. “Not for me, but for Mike. I feel bad for him.”

“A lifetime of events has happened since Mike went away,” he continued. “Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] went to rehab, Deena [Cortese] had a baby, Nicole [‘Snooki’ Polizzi] had a baby, Jen fell out of love and now is in love again. He’s missing out on a lot. But it’s time to put the final piece of our family back together.”

After his release on Sep. 12, Mike and Lauren told PEOPLE in a statement they were “elated to finally close this chapter of our life.”

“Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” they said. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

A premiere date for the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has not been announced.