The two famously hooked up on the first season of the reality show in 2009

Will JWoww and DJ Pauly D Hook Up — Again? Watch the Jersey Shore Stars Get Close in Sneak Peek

Now here's a plot twist we didn't see coming.

Any original Jersey Shore fan will remember Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio's hookup during season 1, way back in 2009. The two ended up in bed after a night out during the cast's early days in Seaside, and Jenni famously found out about her costar's down-there piercing. And now, in a sneak peek at next week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the two once again find themselves in bed together during Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party in New Orleans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last time we did this, I showed her my penis," Pauly, 39, says to the group.

"This is happening!" exclaims Deena Cortese, shooing everyone out of the room.

"You're amazing," Pauly tells Jenni, 35, nuzzling her chest. "This is the best day of my life."

RELATED: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Recreates Her Iconic Jersey Shore Pouf Hairstyle in TikTok Video

"Wait, so, are they going to bang or what?" asks Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Vinny Guadagnino seems to think so.

"Jenni and Pauly are actually getting it in," he says, pressing his ear against the door.

The clip ends with a shot of Jenni grabbing the beads around Pauly's neck and pulling him towards her. We'll have to stay tuned to find out what really went down, but it's safe to assume it didn't go far. They've been strictly friends ever since their one-time hookup, and Jenni is currently dating 25-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.