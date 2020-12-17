Also in the mid-season Family Vacation trailer, Angelina and her husband Chris have a wedding "redo"

Jersey Shore 's JWoww and Angelina Prepare to Come Face-to-Face for the First Time in 10 Months

Angelina Pivarnick didn't see Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese for almost a year after her wedding — but when they finally came face-to-face, you better believe the MTV cameras were rolling.

In the new mid-season trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the feuding costars brace themselves for their long-awaited confrontation when Jenni decides to bite the bullet and fly out to Las Vegas, joining the rest of the cast at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas resort.

"For the first time in 10 months, Angelina, Deena and JWoww are in the same building," says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley (left) and Angelina Pivarnick | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Needless to say, it doesn't appear to go all that smoothly.

"I thought we were making progress," says Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio. "You have Deena now scared to sit down with Angelina."

"This is above our pay grade — we need help," says Vinny Guadagnino, teasing the arrival of Dr. Drew Pinsky to mediate the tension.

"When bulls--- swirls, just keep moving forward," the TV personality advises the group during a sit-down.

Drama aside, there are lighter moments still to come this season. Later in the trailer, Pauly's girlfriend Nikki Hall joins the group trip, Mike's wife Lauren announces her pregnancy, and Angelina and her husband Chris Larangeira "redo" their wedding, with Vinny's Uncle Nino stepping in as the officiant.

Angelina and the girls have been at odds ever since Jenni, Deena and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi delivered a now-infamous bridesmaid speech at Angelina's wedding in November 2019. The drama pushed Nicole to quit the show, as seen on the season 3 finale in June.