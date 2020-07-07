Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

Speech, speech, speech!

Missing in action were Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick. During the evening, the stars couldn't help but poke fun at the drama that erupted after Polizzi, Farley and Cortese gave an off-color bridesmaids speech at Pivarnick's wedding last fall. The disastrous speech and its aftermath were chronicled on the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last month, resulting in Polizzi's declaration that she is "done" with the show.

In one video posted by Polizzi on Instagram, she and her besties Farley and Cortese gathered behind Sorrentino to deliver another "speech" in honor of their friend's birthday. Much like their speech at Pivarnick's wedding, it was peppered with jokey insults, but ended on a loving note.

"We just wanted to say, we love you so much and we would die for you," Polizzi said. "We are so proud of you and the man that you have become."

"Should we go outside and flip out?" Sorrentino joked, echoing what Pivarnick said to her husband after the girls' now-infamous speech at her wedding.

After fans began reposting clips of the speech at Sorrentino's dinner, Pivarnick tweeted on Tuesday, "Here we go again."

"I haven't been on twitter in weeks and I kept my mouth shut but now they wanna keep going," she wrote. "I don't get this !!! And they say I'm dramatic the irony."

Cortese said she had no interest in being friends with Pivarnick after watching the episode, adding that she had been getting "death threats" from fans after footage from the speech leaked last year.

"Her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look terrible to people," Cortese tweeted. "After seeing the episode and seeing her true colors...I can care less if I ever see her again in my life."

"I've been getting death threats since 2009 and I still get them to this day," Pivarnick replied. "I can't control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s---. Don't blame for other people's actions."

The season finale documenting Polizzi's decision to leave Jersey Shore marked the highest-rated episode in almost two years, according to MTV, which recently confirmed that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.

Though Polizzi is no longer part of the cast, she was supportive of the announcement and tweeted that she "can't wait to watch" season 4.

The veteran reality star announced that she was retiring from the show last December. Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, she opened up about the decision.

"I needed to move on," she said. "It's just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don't want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom. So this season was very stressful, and I just wasn't having fun. I want to do something that's more uplifting in my life."