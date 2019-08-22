Jersey Shore Stars Hit D.C. in Hopes of Getting Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Out of Prison

The Jersey Shore ladies miss their Big Daddy Sitch.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick recently hit the streets of Washington, D.C., in the hopes of scheduling meetings with government officials to try and get Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino out of prison.

Wearing matching “Free Sitch” t-shirts, the women posed for photos in front of the White House and the Washington Monument.

They also held up homemade signs — “Could I Come in, Donnie?” reads one — and carried around a selfie stick to document the day.

Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

On Jan. 15, two months after he married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce, Sorrentino reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to begin his sentence. He is expected to be released in September.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now last month, the cast said their friend was doing great and staying “so positive.” As for their plans when he’s released?

“I know he wants to eat. He wants to do a fast food tour,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “And I want to throw big party for him with everybody.”

“He probably just wants his bed and his dog and his girl in the beginning,” added Vinny Guadagnino. “And then we can party.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.