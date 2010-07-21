Jersey Shore Stars Get a Raise for Season 3

Pump your fists, Jersey Shore fans!

After Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino signed up for a third season of MTV’s hit reality show, his costars – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino – have followed his lead.

“MTV is pleased that the Jersey Shore cast are returning to Seaside Heights to continue production on season 3,” a rep for the network tells PEOPLE. “Not only have they become a part of the MTV family, but fans worldwide have fallen in love with them.”

As for reports of strike, a source says, “They did get a pay raise. Everyone’s happy with their deals.”

Everyone except Angelina "Jolie" Pivarnick, that is, who showed up for season 2 in Miami but will not be back. “It was a personal choice,” says the source. “She never clicked with the cast and didn’t want to return to Seaside Heights.”