Jersey Shore Stars Get a Raise for Season 3
Pump your fists, Jersey Shore fans!
After Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino signed up for a third season of MTV’s hit reality show, his costars – Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino – have followed his lead.
“MTV is pleased that the Jersey Shore cast are returning to Seaside Heights to continue production on season 3,” a rep for the network tells PEOPLE. “Not only have they become a part of the MTV family, but fans worldwide have fallen in love with them.”
As for reports of strike, a source says, “They did get a pay raise. Everyone’s happy with their deals.”
Everyone except Angelina "Jolie" Pivarnick, that is, who showed up for season 2 in Miami but will not be back. “It was a personal choice,” says the source. “She never clicked with the cast and didn’t want to return to Seaside Heights.”
While season 2 of Jersey Shore premieres July 29 on MTV, production on season 3 kicks off later this week. –Michelle Tan