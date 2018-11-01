Jersey Shore Stars Celebrate 'Incredible Human' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino on His Wedding Day

It’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s big day!

With the Jersey Shore star set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce on Thursday, his MTV family is already flooding our feeds with their congratulations.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, was the first to celebrate her costar on Instagram, posting a sweet compilation of photos of the two over the years — including a clip from the infamous season 1 episode where she punches him in the face in Atlantic City.

“I keep trying to come up with a caption for this, but I truly can’t put into words how much this guy means to me,” she wrote. “From the crazy up and down friendship we once had, to someone I now call my brother @mikethesituation, big daddy Sitch, BDS, the inspiration… you are an incredible human. I’m so honored to call you my friend. Your star shines brighter everyday. Can’t wait to see you and @lauren_pesce tie the knot.”

“Love you sis,” commented Sorrentino, 36.

Deena Cortese, 31, also shared a sweet shout-out, posting a photo of the soon-to-be husband and wife with the hashtag #hitchuation.

“So excited to celebrate this amazing couple tonight,” she wrote.

Deena Nicole/Instagram

Sorrentino and Pesce also dedicated posts to each other as they prepare to say “I do.”

“Today I marry my best friend, my college sweetheart, my everything,” Sorrentino captured a picture of the couple kissing. “Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day.”

Farley, Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and even Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola all liked the post.

“Can’t wait for tonight!!!” Cortese commented.

Pesce posted a GIF of the happy couple moments after their Valentine’s Day engagement, which unfolded on Jersey Shore Family Vacation in June.

“Happy wedding day honeys!” she wrote. “Today I marry my best friend and soul mate, without you I wouldn’t be whole. I love you forever Michael Paul. Now it’s baby making time! @mikethesituation #TheHitchuation#GymTanLaurens.”

The nuptials come as Sorrentino prepares to begin his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15.

A rep for Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before turning himself in.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.