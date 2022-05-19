"Please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers," the stars wrote in a shared statement to MTV

Jersey Shore Stars Revolt Against MTV's Planned Reboot with a New Cast: 'We Gave Our All'

Jersey Shore cast members in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.

The cast of Jersey Shore is taking a stand against MTV.

On Wednesday, the network announced its plans to launch Jersey Shore 2.0. A release revealed that the series "chronicles a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long," meaning the OG cast members will not be featured on the show.

"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house," a statement from MTV read. "They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement began. "We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

Concluding their post, the crew plugged the upcoming sixth season of their sequel series, writing, "Don't forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Sorrentino also posted several follow-up thoughts on the matter. "Often duplicated but never replicated," he wrote in one tweet while adding in another, "There is no substitute for lightning in the bottle."

PEOPLE has reached out to MTV for comment.

Jersey Shore concluded in 2012 after six seasons. Many years later, the network brought back the original cast — minus Sammi Giancola — for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been a part of the new series until he stepped away from the show last year to seek medical treatment for his mental health.

News of the revamped Jersey Shore series comes as MTV also chose to reboot The Hills franchise. Its sequel series, The Hills: New Beginnings, was canceled in January after two seasons.

"We've got breaking news — The Hills reboot with a new cast has been greenlit," he said. "I cannot confirm or deny that I may end up narrating the series. Most likely, I'll probably just be the host of the after-show. That's what I'm manifesting with my crystals."