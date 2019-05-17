Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Is with His Family After Jen Harley's Arrest: Source

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s 13-month-old daughter Ariana Sky is under the care of the Jersey Shore star’s family following Harley’s arrest in connection with domestic battery allegations on Thursday.

“Ariana is currently with Ron’s family members while he’s traveling for a work commitment,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “Ron’s number one priority is his daughter. Not Jen. He’s always going to make sure Ariana’s needs are put first. He’s continuing to make all the necessary steps to make sure she is well taken care of.”

The ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. According to Clark County, Nevada, inmate records, Harley, 32, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at 3:05 a.m. and her bail was set at $3,000.

According to TMZ, Harley called the cops at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and claimed that someone had a gun. When authorities responded, they did a background check and found that she had an outstanding warrant for a New Year’s Eve incident, the outlet reports.

Image zoom Jen Harley LVMPD/Splash News

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Post About Being ‘Toxic’ as He Accuses Her of Domestic Violence

Her arrest comes four months after Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a police report against her following an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party.

While police did not identify either of the reality stars by name, when asked about the couple, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that on Jan. 3, “A man came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.”

RELATED: Jen Harley Blasts Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for Allegedly Canceling Valentine’s Day Plans

Image zoom Ronnie Magro/Instagram; Inset: Jen Harley/Instagram

The on-and-off again couple allegedly got into a heated argument while at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler, a source told PEOPLE. “She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out.”

The source claimed Harley then allegedly “lunged” at the Jersey Shore star as he tried to leave the club.

She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she “took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

On Friday, while Harley did not address the arrest, she posted photos of her and Ariana Sky from last weekend.

“Mother’s Day 2019,” she captioned the photo, along with a flower emoji.