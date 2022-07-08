A source confirms that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro "continues to focus on his health, sobriety and the well-being of his daughter" after the split

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Split, Source Says He's 'Taking It One Day at a Time'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are no longer together.

"He's in good spirits and dealing with it one day at a time," a source close to Ortiz-Magro tells PEOPLE. "He continues to focus on his health, sobriety and the well-being of his daughter."

Reps for Ortiz-Magro and Matos did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before their split was confirmed, both Ortiz-Magro and Matos alluded to the fact that they had parted ways.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are seen on January 27, 2022 Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On July 6, the 36-year-old Jersey Shore star shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram Story about being with the "wrong" person. "A WRONG partner will find you in peace and leave you in pieces. A RIGHT [partner] will find you in pieces and lead you to peace," the message read, per Page Six.

Matos, meanwhile, addressed the pair's relationship status more directly on her recent Instagram Reel upload. In response to a fan who asked if she's "even with Ronnie anymore," the businesswoman wrote: "I was engaged 15 mins boooo boo I've been around for three years taking care of someone. Mind your business 💜"

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Saffire matos/ instagram

The user sparked another reaction from Matos by commenting how "no one knew [her] name but through Ronnie," additionally alleging that she "succumbed to changing [her] natural beauty."

"I don't care what people know me for. I wasn't there to get known. I was there to build a family, period," Matos replied. "Stop thinking everyone wants fame! I want a future, not publicity."

Ortiz-Magro and Matos went public with their relationship in October 2020 when he shared a photo of him kissing her. They got engaged in June 2021.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro proposed on a beach in Los Angeles. He also organized a private picnic for the occasion. His family and his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana — whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley — were also present.

"Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," the source said. "For him, he felt like this right time."

The insider said Ortiz-Magro and Matos were "both really happy for this next chapter" in their lives. "His health and happiness are what is most important," the insider added.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Two months after their engagement, Ortiz-Magro confirmed that he was four months sober.

"I feel great. Four months sober. I quit drinking, got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life," he told TMZ in August 2021.