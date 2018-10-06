Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Speaks Out After His Prison Sentencing

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is speaking out hours after his court sentencing.
On Friday night, the Jersey Shore star posted several photos taken outside of the Newark courthouse on Instagram and expressed his gratitude to be moving forward with the support of his friends and fiancée Lauren Pesce.
“We are very happy to put this behind us,” Sorrentino, 36, wrote alongside shots of him with his Jersey Shore castmates and college sweetheart. “Thank you So much for all the Love & Support 🙏🏻”
Earlier in the day, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.
He must also complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days.
Before he begins the eight-month sentence, Sorrentino’s lawyer told reporters on Friday that the reality star plans on marrying Pesce.
According to Attorney Henry Klingeman, the couple is planning a wedding for early November, adding, “No matter what happens, he won’t be designated to begin his sentence until sometime after that wedding.”
Klingeman also expressed his disappointment regarding the verdict, arguing that his client should have received probation rather than prison time.
“We’re disappointed. We asked for a probation term, we had hoped for a probation term, we deserved a probation term,” he said. “The judge certainly had the authority to do what she did, she gave her reasons, the fact is it’s a sad day anytime anybody goes to prison, but in a situation like this, where Mike Sorrentino has righted his life and is contributing significantly to not only his own wellbeing but that of his greater community, that progress will be interrupted.”
“Let’s hope that prison, which is an antisocial environment under the best of circumstances, doesn’t set him back,” Klingeman continued. “I’m sure he’s got the resiliency and the strength and the will and support of his friends and family so that he’s going to make the best of this.”
He also added: “The good news is that after so many years of investigation and this case being prosecuted, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he can put this behind him. He’s got a new lease on life career-wise, he’s about to get married, and he’s an optimistic person, so it’s going be fine.”
During the hearing, Sorrentino appeared to be in good spirits. When he left the courthouse, he walked out hand-in-hand with Pesce and silently threw up a peace sign with his fingers after a reporter asked him to give a message to his fans.
While his costars joined him at the sentencing with the MTV cameras rolling, only Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino sat inside the courtroom during the proceedings.
Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.
In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.
Sorrentino will surrender himself into custody in the next 30-60 days, and Klingeman said he hopes MTV producers will “make arrangements to accommodate” the reality star as they continue to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
“He’s been preparing by sobering up and I think to him, dealing with his addiction, as he just said to me in the courtroom, was far more difficult than dealing with the prospect of a prison sentence,” Klingeman said of Sorrentino. “So as long as he sticks to his new principles and his new way of living, he’ll be fine. I think he’s totally prepared to do this.”
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.