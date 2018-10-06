Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Speaks Out After His Prison Sentencing

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is speaking out hours after his court sentencing.

On Friday night, the Jersey Shore star posted several photos taken outside of the Newark courthouse on Instagram and expressed his gratitude to be moving forward with the support of his friends and fiancée Lauren Pesce.

“We are very happy to put this behind us,” Sorrentino, 36, wrote alongside shots of him with his Jersey Shore castmates and college sweetheart. “Thank you So much for all the Love & Support 🙏🏻”

Earlier in the day, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.

He must also complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino outside the courthouse with his Jersey Shore castmates Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Before he begins the eight-month sentence, Sorrentino’s lawyer told reporters on Friday that the reality star plans on marrying Pesce.

According to Attorney Henry Klingeman, the couple is planning a wedding for early November, adding, “No matter what happens, he won’t be designated to begin his sentence until sometime after that wedding.”

Klingeman also expressed his disappointment regarding the verdict, arguing that his client should have received probation rather than prison time.

“We’re disappointed. We asked for a probation term, we had hoped for a probation term, we deserved a probation term,” he said. “The judge certainly had the authority to do what she did, she gave her reasons, the fact is it’s a sad day anytime anybody goes to prison, but in a situation like this, where Mike Sorrentino has righted his life and is contributing significantly to not only his own wellbeing but that of his greater community, that progress will be interrupted.”

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino with Lauren Pesce Luis Ylanes/Splash News

“Let’s hope that prison, which is an antisocial environment under the best of circumstances, doesn’t set him back,” Klingeman continued. “I’m sure he’s got the resiliency and the strength and the will and support of his friends and family so that he’s going to make the best of this.”

He also added: “The good news is that after so many years of investigation and this case being prosecuted, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he can put this behind him. He’s got a new lease on life career-wise, he’s about to get married, and he’s an optimistic person, so it’s going be fine.”

During the hearing, Sorrentino appeared to be in good spirits. When he left the courthouse, he walked out hand-in-hand with Pesce and silently threw up a peace sign with his fingers after a reporter asked him to give a message to his fans.

While his costars joined him at the sentencing with the MTV cameras rolling, only Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino sat inside the courtroom during the proceedings.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino with his Jersey Shore castmates Elder Ordonez/Splash News