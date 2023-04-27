Angelina Pivarnick Accepts Vinny Tortorella's Proposal as 'Jersey Shore' Costars Cheer: '100 Times Over, Yes!'

Pivarnick's boyfriend dropped down to one knee in front of MTV cameras after a whirlwind relationship, telling his love: "I want to grow old with you, I want to do everything with you"

By Emily Strohm
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Published on April 27, 2023

Angelina Pivarnick is engaged!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, said yes to boyfriend Vinny Tortorella after he popped the question on Thursday's episode of the MTV reality series.

"I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," he told Angelina while the rest of the Jersey Shore cast watched on, in full shock.

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back," he continued. "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one."

"My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something," he said, before pulling out the ring box and getting down on one knee. "I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
mtv

Though she appeared surprised by the proposal, Angelina ultimately said yes. "100 times over, yes, babe!" she told her new fiancé.

While the rest of her castmates were thrilled for her — aside from a jokingly salty Vinny Guadagnino who appeared bothered by the proposal's interruption of his birthday festivities — they also couldn't help but poke fun at the quick timeline of their romance.

Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
mtv

"We just met him yesterday!" Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio quipped to the group, adding in a confessional, "What the f---? Holy moly, I can't believe this just went down."

"You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she's gonna have to buy another one," he joked to the group later on.

Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
mtv

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was "shocked" too, telling cameras in a confessional, "Holy f---ing s---. I'm speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!"

Added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi: "I mean, I really like the guy, so amazing, Ang! But what the f---? We just met him."

"This is a mind-blowing development in the squad. Like, yesterday was the divorce party. Go straight to a proposal? It's wild," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pointed out.

Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
mtv

In a confessional, Angelina said of the surprise moment: "If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s---."

"But here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again," she proudly told cameras while holding up her new diamond ring.

Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina showing off her ring. mtv

During last week's episode, Vinny pulled a producer aside and revealed that he had "a little something" he needs "help with," eventually correcting himself to say: "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing."

"I just want to make sure it goes right, but I need some help," he continued. "Do you mind if I let you in on it?" Once the producer agreed, Vinny explained through nerves that he's been "planning" a surprise for Angelina. He then revealed, "I wanted to get engaged."

The couple's relationship was first confirmed in February by The US Sun. Before that, they made their red carpet debut at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7.

Angelina has not been especially public about the relationship on social media, but she did recently post a since-deleted photo of the pair embracing as she sweetly kissed Vinny's cheek. The MTV star also shared a snap of the couple together on Monday, showing her sitting on Vinny's lap.

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." (Angelina initially filed in January 2021, but the case was dismissed that September.)

Angelina's marital issues with Larangeira were storylines on both Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and All Star Store. She later told PEOPLE that "a big reason" for their marriage's demise was her not feeling as if Chris was on her team.

"That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot. The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me," she previously said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

