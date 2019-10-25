Jersey Shore: Snooki Storms Out of the Shore House After Fight, Calls Angelina 'F---ing Fake'

Jenni “JWoww” Farley isn’t the only one feuding with Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On Thursday’s episode of the MTV show, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got dragged into the drama after the cast moved into a new beach house in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, for a vacation.

Everyone was bracing themselves for the worst, considering there were some serious unresolved tensions between Jenni and Angelina. To recap, during a wild weekend in Las Vegas a few months prior, Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Angelina at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. But he then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him, and Jenni was livid.

“I know s— is going to go down, so I’m getting a lot of wine because I want everybody to get drunk and just have a good time,” Nicole said. “We only have a couple of days here, and this is our time to enjoy ourselves.”

After stocking up on alcohol — $758 worth! — Jenni arrived at the house with Nicole, where the rest of the cast had already convened. All was well between the women until the group sat down for dinner — and it may be hard to believe, but the tipping point was when Vinny Guadagnino noticed what he thought was a nipple piercing underneath Angelina’s shirt.

Angelina said she did have her nipple pierced but refused to show it, prompting Jenni to accuse her of lying. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she demanded. “I would be the same way if I felt guilty, too.”

The conversation quickly shifted to Zack as Angelina continued to insist she “never” tried to kiss him. But Jenni stood by her man: “I’ve been with him for six months and he’s never disrespected me,” she said. “You, on the other hand, have been the 10-year f—ing plague.”

Jenni "JWoww" Farley (left) and Angelina Pivarnick

The argument only escalated from there, and soon enough, everyone at the table was yelling over each other. When Angelina called out Jenni for “trying to get grimy,” Jenni snapped.

“Grimy?! Grimy?” she said, slamming her fists on the table. “You want to talk about f—ing grimy? You didn’t respect my f—ing divorce, bitch.”

“You made a lie about me trying to kiss your boyfriend because you want to deflect,” Angelina fired back. “Because your f—ing boyfriend grabbed me.”

Then Jenni tried to smack Angelina’s finger out of the way and all hell broke loose. When she picked up a wine bottle, seemingly threatening to swing it at Angelina, security intervened.

Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews a little over a year ago. The two, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized the proceedings this past August.

Jenni and Zack have been dating since April, though they reportedly briefly split as the drama with Angelina unfolded on the show this month. They have since reconciled, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday’s episode, Jenni wasn’t the only one Angelina had a problem with: She was also angry with Nicole for getting involved, even though she wasn’t with them in Vegas that night. Nicole, furious that Angelina had labeled her and Jenni “mean girls,” called Angelina “f—ing fake” in return and stormed out of the house.

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f—ing mean girls,” she explained. “It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (left) and Angelina Pivarnick

Outside, Jenni and Deena Cortese managed to calm Nicole down, while the boys pulled Angelina aside to advise her on how to resolve the situation.

“I can’t win here,” Angelina said. “Jenni has one personality and I have another. And we don’t mix, especially when you have other people instigating s—.”

“For once in my life, I kind of agree with Angelina,” Vinny admitted. “For this one thing.”

“Once you become [Jenni’s] enemy … if you are her enemy, she will throw you under the bus,” he added.

“She wrote the note. What do you expect?” said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, referencing the infamous note from season 2 of Jersey Shore‘s original run. “Even if you’re not her enemy, she’ll throw you under the bus. She’s a professional bus driver. Beep beep, motherf—er.”

The girls eventually headed inside to hash things out with Angelina — but the problem was, they were drunk at this point. The conversation devolved almost immediately into another argument and once again, Nicole stormed out.

“I didn’t leave my 2-month-old son to be called a f—ing mean girl,” yelled the reality star, who welcomed her third child, son Angelo, on May 30 with husband Jionni LaValle.

“I’m not doing this,” she insisted. “I’m going home. She can’t be talked to, I’m leaving.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.