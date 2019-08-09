Contrary to online chatter, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is doing just fine.

After TMZ obtained video of a furious Polizzi storming out of the Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights on Tuesday, allegedly after a dustup with Angelina Pivarnick, the MTV star addressed the drama in the comments of Pivarnick’s latest Instagram post.

After someone accused her of “abusing” Pivarnick, Polizzi wrote back, “abused?” Then a fan chimed in, informing Polizzi that TMZ had been “obsessing” over her.

“I’m good,” Polizzi responded. “Let them obsess.”

In the footage obtained by the outlet, Polizzi, 31, could be heard screaming as she marched away from the house.

“I’m leaving,” she shouted. “Leave me the f— alone! This is why I didn’t want to do this s—. Leave me alone.”

“I want to go home to my kids. That’s where I belong. I hate this s—,” she continued, calling someone a “f—ing a—hole.”

According to TMZ, the blowup stemmed from a fight between her and Pivarnick. But the dust appeared to have settled by Wednesday, when Polizzi was spotted shooting with Pivarnick and the rest of the cast along the pier.

A rep for MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Polizzi welcomed her third child, son Angelo, on May 30 with husband Jionni LaValle. The two also share Giovanna, 4½, and Lorenzo, 6½.

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Polizzi admitted that while she might “take a couple of days off” following the birth of her son, she’d be back to work pretty quickly.

“That’s not a thing,” said Polizzi when asked if she would take maternity leave. “I’m probably going to take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better.”

“So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually,” she added.

But she has also been open about the “mom guilt” she feels when she’s filming the show away from her family.

“Obviously, I was excited to be with the roomies and have fun and go out and rage, because I never rage anymore, I’m a 24/7 mom,” she said last year. “But I missed [my kids] the night I got there. ‘Cause I co-sleep with my kids, so not sleeping with them, I had mom guilt 24/7.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.