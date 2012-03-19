The reality show – and all its stars – will begin production this summer in Seaside Heights, N.J.

Get ready for gym, tan, maternity clothes on Jersey Shore.

Following speculation about whether or not the show would be renewed for a sixth season, all seven cast mates – including a pregnant Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – are set to return to Seaside Heights, N.J., during this summer to begin filming, according to a press release from MTV.

“The house dynamic is headed into unchartered territory as their lives outside of the ‘Shore’ take off in exciting new directions,” the network says.