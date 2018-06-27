Jersey Shore's Sammi Sweetheart Calls Boyfriend Her 'Better Half' amid Ronnie's Relationship Drama

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is happy in love.

The MTV alum flaunted her affection for boyfriend Christian Biscardi on Instagram Wednesday, leaving a sweet comment on one of his posts.

Biscardi posted a selfie of himself with Giancola on his account, writing, “I will always be the worst looking person in every picture we take and I’m okay with it.”

Giancola, 31, quickly took to the comments section to prove she equally smitten with Biscardi.

“You’re my better half,” she wrote, alongside an emoji of two people holding hands.

Giancola has been dating the fellow New Jersey native for over a year.

Giancola’s former Jersey Shore costar and close friend Deena Cortese also showed her support for the relationship with a classic Friends reference. “So happy you found your lobster,” she wrote.

Cortese recently opened up to PEOPLE about Giancola’s decision to skip the Jersey Shore reboot.

“She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship,” she said. “I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back.”

Ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s premiere in April, Giancola explained that she chose “not to join the show this season” to try and “avoid potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my business and my relationship,” she wrote. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially awkward situations.”

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009-12.

While Ortiz-Magro previously told PEOPLE that “it sucked” Giancola didn’t film the reboot, he admitted that not having his ex around wasn’t all bad.

“On the one hand, it sucked because we all started this together so we wanted to end it together,” he says. “But at the same time, it worked out better for me because it was just less drama for the house. Less fighting and bickering. Who really wants to live in a house with their ex? That’s just the most uncomfortable feeling in the world.”