Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Cops to Complete Welfare Check on Jen Harley After Fight

Months after their heated altercation at a Las Vegas hotel first made headlines, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley‘s drama is unfolding for all to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Thursday’s episode picked up in the middle of an explosive argument between the on-again, off-again couple after she showed up at his Planet Hollywood suite, accusing him of calling her a number of profanities via text the night before.

“I don’t want hear your whole f—ing bulls— story,” she screamed. “You text me at 1:30: ‘Slut, wh—, liar, cheater, bitch.’ You know you f—ing did. That’s how you f—ing are. You’re a piece of f—ing s—. You’re a f—ing loser.”

After she lunged at Ronnie, a security guard intervened. Furious, she ripped off her mic and stormed out, cursing all the way.

“She’s f—ing drunk,” Ronnie alleged. “I can smell the alcohol on her breath. Where is my kid? Now I’m definitely moving forward with the lawyer.”

The screen then faded to black, with text informing viewers that after Jen left, police arrived to investigate a call for domestic disturbance. While MTV was not permitted to film the investigation, Ronnie filled his roommates in on what happened the next morning.

“Jen came by and came into the suite, spit in my face, put her hands on me,” he said. “Cops came here and said listen, ‘That’s domestic violence.’ I go, ‘I don’t want to press charges.’ They go, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ In the state of Nevada, the laws have changed so that if they get a call about domestic violence, the state takes over.”

Ronnie informed them that there was a warrant out for Jen’s arrest, and the rest of the cast was speechless.

“The Ron and Sam drama was like, funny. This is not funny,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “I knew things were bad between Ron and Jen, but I’ve never seen it firsthand. Now I’m witnessing it and I’m like, ‘Holy s—.’ I had no idea that it was actually this bad.”

“This is like Jerry Springer, Maury type s—,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “I feel like this isn’t real life — that’s how crazy it is. It’s not good.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “How did it get that ugly so quick?”

Ronnie couldn’t quite believe it, either.

“Me and Jen have no control over our relationship,” he admitted. “Me and her are going to fight forever. We’ll probably fight until we’re f—ing 65 years old. It’s tit-for-tat. At the end of the day, no one ever wins. But that toxicity cannot affect the child, so I have to do something about this.”

“I definitely think this is the last straw,” he added. “This relationship has to be done. … I’m torn because she’s my baby’s mother, but at the same time, I don’t want to drag my daughter through this.”

Meanwhile, Jen remained completely unreachable, and Ronnie was starting to worry about the whereabouts of the couple’s infant daughter, Ariana Sky, so Jenni suggested he call cops to request a welfare check. Hours later, he heard back from police, who informed him that his baby was safe and that authorities had gotten in contact with Jen. But when Ronnie found out there was no active warrant for her arrest, he was baffled.

“I don’t understand what the f— is actually going on,” he said. “I’d do anything to see my daughter but right now, it’s basically out of my hands. At this point, the baby is safe, and I need to just let the lawyer handle it. That’s why I went to him, and that’s why he’s involved.”

“It sucks. Me and Jen always get into altercations. We’ve got to put a stop to this,” he continued. “We need stability for Ariana. If she’s dealing with chaos right now around her, then the rest of her life is going to be chaos, and I don’t want that for my daughter.”

He headed back to the hotel with his roommates, who did their best to support and comfort him with a fun night out.

“It’s definitely painful to watch the Ron and Jen situation,” said Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “I know that he will do anything for the baby and he’s really trying to make this work at all costs — maybe to his demise.”

“Being a parent myself, I can only imagine how hard that must be for Ronnie,” added Pauly, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia. “I don’t know what I would do if somebody was trying to take my kid from me, so I feel for him. I’m really happy and thankful that we’re actually here for Ronnie in the time that he needed it the most. Because if we weren’t here for this vacation, there’s no telling what he would have done.”

But just as the dust started to settle with Ron, a familiar face returned to shake things up — again. Unbeknownst to the rest of the roomies, Nicole had invited the infamous Angelina Pivarnick to join them in Vegas. Though she left Miami on good terms, she had feuded with Jenni on social media in the months since, and this time, she was coming in guns blazing.

“I’m not going to let Jenni f— with me at all this time around,” she said. “I’m a little bit stronger than she thinks. … I’m not her chew toy, and I’m never going to be her chew toy.”

She also had a few choice words for Vinny Guadagnino, claiming she was “disgusted” by their hookup years ago.

“I don’t even remember banging him,” she scoffed. “That’s how bad it was.”

When she showed up at their hotel room, the awkward tension between her and the rest of the cast was palpable — but it ended up providing a welcome distraction from Ronnie’s issues.

“At least the silver lining to all this madness with Angelina is that it’s kind of like a weird distraction from all the drama that’s been going on here with Ron,” said Vinny.

“Having Angelina in the mix is actually sort of entertaining to watch,” admitted Mike.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.