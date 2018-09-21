Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Seeks 'Stability' for Daughter After Drama with Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro just wants the best for his daughter.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the new father was largely absent from his roommates’ Las Vegas shenanigans as he took some time off to deal with the turmoil in his personal life after a heated altercation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Everything that’s going on with Jen is just driving me crazy,” he said. “They say if things aren’t good at home, then things aren’t going to be good in life. Me and Jen, we’re going to be involved in each other’s lives forever, so we may be toxic forever.”

But beyond repairing his relationship with Jen, Ronnie’s focus was on the couple’s infant daughter, Ariana Sky. Determined to get a custody plan in place, he paid a visit to his lawyer’s office to get the paperwork in motion.

“I have to make a change for my daughter. I have to put a stop to this for Ariana, something has to be done so she has stability and foundation,” he said. “That’s why we need some kind of guidelines, to make sure that she’s all right at the end of the day.”

And the rest of the cast was more than happy to give Ronnie his time and space.

“I’m super proud of Ron,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He’s growing up and he’s adulting and he’s figuring out how to handle situations better.”

Nicole, meanwhile, had her own drama to deal with: she and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were not in a good place. After days of mounting tension between the BFFs, Jenni decided to leave Vegas early.

“Not cool. How the f— is that fair? F— that,” Nicole snapped. “She only just cares about her f—ing self. What an a—hole.”

“Nicole’s hurt that I’m leaving, but I’m hurt, too,” Jenni said. “She didn’t [participate] in my Mother’s Day video — she’s a mom. She should get it. She’s my best friend. She’s the godmother to one of my kids. And then the whole inviting Angelina [Pivarnick]? Come on. This bitch is annoying, and I don’t want to be in the house with her.”

“Nicole and I were keeping secrets from each other,” she admitted. “I didn’t tell her when I was booking my flight home, and Nicole didn’t tell me that she invited Angelina. It sucks, but at the same time, it’s like, we obviously have problems. We’re not as close as we thought. I don’t get angry anymore unless I’m really, really hurt — so this is the end result of me being angry, is that I’m hurt.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.