Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Daughter 'My Whole World' on Thanksgiving After Arrest

Almost two months after his arrest, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dedicated several Thanksgiving posts to his 19-month-old daughter Ariana, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, on the holiday.

“I am thankful for all of my friends & family! I am most thankful for my whole world & reason for me doing everything I do everyday,” he captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram. “#DaddysLittleGirl.”

He also posted two photos of Ariana on his Instagram Stories.

“Happy Thanksgiving to my everything!!! Daddy loves you!!” he wrote.

“I am grateful & thankful to have this beautiful bundle of love in my life!!! #happythanksgiving,” he added.

The holiday comes in the wake of Ortiz-Magro’s arrest. On Oct. 4, he was taken into custody on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with Harley, 32. The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer told PEOPLE in a statement, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro, 33, from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he requested a visit. He reunited with the toddler for the first time two weeks after the incident.

“He couldn’t be happier,” a source told PEOPLE on Oct. 17. “Ariana is his whole world and he was really upset over the fact that he couldn’t see her. Ron is co-parenting the best that he can. He wants the best for Ariana.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office turned the case over to the City Attorney. Ortiz-Magro was charged last month with misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime, a City Attorney’s office spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The reality star was additionally charged with willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty, plus two charges of resisting arrest — one for each officer.

If convicted, Ortiz-Magro faces up to a year in jail for each charge, The Blast reported.

On Nov. 8, he appeared in a Los Angeles court and pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including false imprisonment of Harley, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

He has kept a relatively low profile since the arrest. Last week, he attended costar Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding to Chris Larangeira in New Jersey.