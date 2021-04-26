The reality star was arrested last week on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Speaks Out After Arrest: 'I Take All Experiences as Lessons'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has spoken out after his arrest last week for allegedly attacking a partner.

In a post on his Instagram Story Monday, the Jersey Shore star, 35, said he's "grateful for all of my real friends."

"I take all experiences as lessons," he continued. "You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process."

"Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me," he added.

ronnie ortiz magro Credit: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Magro was arrested last Thursday in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. He was taken to jail before being released later that day on $100,000 bail.

In a statement at the time, his lawyer told PEOPLE: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."

On Monday, his girlfriend Saffire Matos also addressed the news on her Instagram Story, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, asking fans for "privacy."

"Ronnie and I are fine," she began. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she continued. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Ortiz-Magro has been dating Matos, who runs a Staten Island lash bar, since last fall.

The MTV star is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 from a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Last May, he pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. He was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz Magro Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Harley, 32, was not involved in the recent incident. After Ortiz-Magro's arrest on Thursday, she drove through the night from Las Vegas to L.A. to retrieve their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana. The toddler was in her father's care at the time of his arrest, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Can't drive home like this but I'll hold her as long as she needs it," she wrote alongside a photo of cradling the toddler on her Instagram Story.