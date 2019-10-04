Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Released from Jail After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been released from jail, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The Jersey Shore star was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged domestic violence incident with Jen Harley, his on-off girlfriend and mother to his 17-month-old daughter Ariana. His bail was set at $100,000.

PEOPLE is out to the Los Angeles Police Department. An LAPD spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” said the spokesperson. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to the spokesperson, there was a child at the location; the child was unharmed.

TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro was booked for kidnapping. According to the outlet, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived. Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star.

According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple was spotted walking around hand-in-hand after lunch. That night, they attended the launch party for Ortiz-Magro’s line of CBD products and posed for photos together.

At the event, Ortiz-Magro, 33, spoke warmly of Harley in an interview with E! News, noting that the two “have a strong love for each other.”

“What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” he said, referencing MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which has chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship.

“They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real,” he continued. “And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.